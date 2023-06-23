Wednesday, June 21
At 12:06 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Jennifer Sue Benning, 50, of Oelwein, for domestic abuse assault (bodily injury) - serious misdemeanor. This arrest was made in the 300 block of Eighth Avenue SW following a report of a disturbance.
Tuesday, June 20
At 3:28 p.m. officers arrested Jayden Michael Heidt, 21, of Oelwein, in the 300 block of Second Street NE on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear for an original charge of interference with official acts.
At 10:21 p.m. officers arrested Cole Benjamin Otto, 19, of Fairbank, for possession of controlled substance (marijuana) - serious misdemeanor. This arrest was made after a disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Third Avenue NE.
At 10:22 p.m. officers arrested Isaiah Thomas Price, 19, of Waterloo, for possession of controlled substance (marijuana) - serious misdemeanor. This arrest was also made after a disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Third Avenue NE.
Friday, June 16
At 11:04 p.m. officers arrested Nicole Michelle Martin, 50, of Oelwein, in the 100 block of First St NW on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of conspiracy to commit forcible felony. Martin was also charged with possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) – a serious misdemeanor.