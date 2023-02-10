Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Sunday, Feb. 5

At 8:40 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Danielle Ashley Salladay, 30, of Oelwein, on a charge of domestic abuse assault (1st offense) - simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a report of a disturbance in the 100 block of Sixth Avenue SE.

Tags

Trending Food Videos