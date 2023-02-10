At 8:40 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Danielle Ashley Salladay, 30, of Oelwein, on a charge of domestic abuse assault (1st offense) - simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a report of a disturbance in the 100 block of Sixth Avenue SE.
Oelwein Police investigated a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Third Street SE and Rock Island Road at 12:02 p.m. A Ford Fusion driven by Taylor Otto collided with a Toyota Avalon driven by Larry Woods. Initial estimates of damage were $10,000 to the vehicle driven by Otto and $10,000 to the vehicle driven by Woods. The Oelwein Police Department was assisted by MercyOelwein Ambulance and the Oelwein Fire Department.