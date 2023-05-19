Wednesday, May 17
At 12:16 p.m. Oelwein Police investigated a motor vehicle accident at 14th St SE and Rock Island Road. A 2011 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Loyce Louise Bunn collided with a 2003 Buick LeSabre driven by Ronald Andrew Pouk. Initial estimates of damage were $5,000 to the vehicle driven by Bunn and $5,000 to the vehicle driven by Pouk. Bunn was cited for failure to obey a stop sign and yield right of way.
Friday, May 12
At 12:40 a.m., Oelwein Police Officers while checking possible suspicious activity in the 2000 block of South Frederick, arrested David Russell Watt, 51, of Garnavillo, on Fayette County arrest warrants with original charges of possession of controlled substance, marijuana - second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, and failure to maintain control and failure to provide proof of financial liability - accident related.
Tuesday, May 9
At 9:40 p.m. Oelwein Police Officers arrested Adam Thomas MacInnis, 18, of Oelwein, on charges of domestic abuse assault while displaying or using a weapon - aggravated misdemeanor, unlawful possession of prescription drugs - serious misdemeanor, possession of controlled substance (marijuana) - serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia - simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made after a disturbance was reported in the 1000 block of First Avenue SW.
At 10:49 p.m. officers arrested Skylar Joseph Buhr, 33, of Oelwein, in the 100 block of First Avenue SE on three Fayette County warrants for original charges of domestic abuse, contempt of court (violation of no contact order - 3 counts), burglary 2nd degree, stalking, domestic abuse 3rd, and criminal mischief 2nd degree.
Monday, May 8
At 9:20 a.m. officers responded to a report of a disorderly female in the 10 block of South Frederick Avenue. Officers arrested Lakeesha S. Hicks, 39, of Oelwein, on a charge of assault causing injury, a serious misdemeanor.
NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.