Monday, Sept. 11
At 11:25 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Alexis Troi Rinella, 30, of Oelwein, on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of probation violation in the 100 block of South Frederick Ave.
Friday, Sept. 8
At 1:38 a.m. police arrested Ray Devon Watkins Jr., 28, of Oelwein, for domestic abuse assault, 3rd/subsequent offense — Class D felony and possession of a controlled substance — serious misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a report of a disturbance in the 100 block of Eighth Avenue NW.
Thursday, Sept. 7
At 10:45 p.m. officers cited Jason Lynn Burkey, 35, of Oelwein for driving while license suspended following a traffic stop in the 100 block of East Charles Street.
Wednesday, Sept. 6
At 12:39 p.m. officers arrested a 12-year-old male juvenile, on a charge of minor in possession of tobacco/vape products. This arrest was made following a citizen’s report in the 300 block of 12th Avenue SE.
Tuesday, Sept. 5
At approximately 4:30 p.m. police were called to the 700 block of First Avenue SW to a domestic disturbance. Hallie Jo Brown, 31, of Oelwein, was ultimately arrested and charged with domestic abuse assault – serious misdemeanor. Brown was transported to the Fayette County Jail awaiting an initial appearance.
Monday, Sept. 4
At 10:54 a.m. officers arrested Braxton May, 18, of Oelwein, on multiple Buchanan County warrants for original charges of theft 5th degree — serious misdemeanor and possession of alcohol by person under 21. This arrest occurred in the 10 block of West Charles Street.
At 12:41 a.m. police arrested Jayden Michael Heidt, 21, of Oelwein, on multiple Fayette County warrants for original charges of unlawful assembly – aggravated misdemeanor and disorderly conduct and violation of no contact order – simple misdemeanor. This arrest occurred in the 100 block of First Avenue NE.
Sunday, Sept. 3
At 12:42 a.m. police arrested James Dillian Owens, 27, of Oelwein, for domestic assault of a pregnant person – Class D felony and child endangerment – aggravated misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a report of a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of First Avenue NE.
At 5:27 a.m. police arrested Eric Jerome Dokkebaken, 57, of Oelwein, for domestic abuse assault 2nd offense – aggravated misdemeanor. This arrest followed a report of a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Sixth Avenue SE.
At 1:15 p.m. police arrested a 16-year-old male juvenile and a 17-year-old male juvenile, for unlawful assembly – aggravated misdemeanor. These arrests were made after a disturbance in the 900 block of Second Avenue NE.
Saturday, Sept. 2
At 1:25 p.m. police arrested Jacob John Thomas Mundt, 33, of Dawson, for domestic assault impeding air or blood flow — aggravated misdemeanor. This arrest followed a report of a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of First Street NW.
Friday, Sept. 1
At 12:16 a.m. police arrested Lenore Kimberly Carrillo, 52, of Oelwein, on a Fayette County warrant for original charges of possession of a controlled substance third offense – Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia – simple misdemeanor. The arrest was made in the 10 block of Sixth Avenue NE.
Thursday, Aug. 31
At 12:15 p.m. officers arrested Jared Michael Richardson, 29, of Oelwein for a violation of probation warrant, original charge criminal mischief 4th degree.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
At 10:36 a.m. police cited Daniel Ellis Godbold Jr., 23, of Oelwein, for driving while license suspended, following a traffic stop in the 10 block of First Street SE.
At 7 p.m. police arrested a 16-year-old male juvenile, a 17-year-old male juvenile, and a 12-year-old female juvenile Each juvenile was charged with unlawful assembly – aggravated misdemeanor. These arrests were made following an investigation of the incident originally reported to police at 9:36 p.m. on Aug. 28.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
At 3:16 p.m. police cited Joseph Glenn Kane, 24, of Maynard, for driving while license suspended, following a traffic stop in the 100 block of Fourth Street NW.
Saturday, Aug. 26
At 12:24 a.m. police arrested Rory Saben May, 19, of Winthrop, on multiple Buchanan County warrants for original charges of possession of alcohol by person under 21 and accessory after the fact in the 100 block of Third Avenue NW.
At 12:34 a.m. police arrested a 14-year-old juvenile, for possession of alcohol by underage minor, following a report of suspicious activity in the 100 block of Third Avenue NW.
Friday, Aug. 25
At 8:36 a.m. police arrested Jason Lynn Burkey, 35, of Oelwein, for interference with official acts – simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a report of a suspicious individual in the 800 block of First Avenue SW.
At 2:45 a.m. police arrested Michael William Bushaw, 32, of Oelwein, on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of domestic abuse assault – serious misdemeanor in the 800 block of First Avenue SW.
Wednesday, Aug. 23
At 11:18 p.m. police arrested a 15-year-old juvenile, for possession of a controlled substance – serious misdemeanor and possession of drug paraphernalia. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 10 block of Second Avenue SE.
Sunday, Aug. 20
At 8:21 p.m. police arrested Robert T.C. Gould, 43, of Oelwein, for driving while barred, following a traffic stop in the 900 block of First Avenue SE.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
At 3:38 p.m. police arrested Jeffrey Tad Schuler, 50, of Oelwein, on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of animal abuse in the 10 block of Fifth Avenue SE.
At 9:30 p.m. police arrested Rory Saben May, 19, of Winthrop, on two Fayette County warrants for original charges of theft 5th degree, supplying alcohol to a minor, and possessing/purchasing alcohol by person 18 to 20 years old in the 10 block of First Avenue SE
Tuesday, Aug. 15
At 2:10 p.m. police arrested Joshua Lee Alitz, 45, of Oelwein, for domestic abuse assault — serious misdemeanor. This arrest was made after a disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Second Street NW.
Sunday, Aug. 13
At 5:10 p.m. police arrested Kimberly Marie Schoultz, 54, of Oelwein, on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of possession of a controlled substance – aggravated misdemeanor in the 10 block of First Avenue SE. Schoultz received an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance –aggravated misdemeanor during the arrest.
Saturday, Aug. 12
At 10:43 p.m. police arrested Amanda Jean Steggall, 38, of Oelwein, on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of seven counts of animal neglect with no injury – simple misdemeanor in the 1000 block of First Avenue SW.
At 10:43 p.m. police arrested Douglas Alan Clark, 35, of Houston, on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of seven counts of animal neglect with no injury – Simple Misdemeanor in the 1000 block of First Avenue SW.
Friday, Aug. 11
At 4:51 p.m. police arrested a 16-year-old male juvenile in the 800 block of Second Avenue NE on a Fayette County Juvenile Court Order for original charges of burglary 3rd degree, person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, minor armed with a dangerous weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thursday, Aug. 10
At 10:01 p.m. police arrested Matthew James Nolan, 48, of Oelwein, for assault causing bodily injury or mental illness – serious misdemeanor. This arrest was made following reports of a fight in the 800 block of East Charles Street.