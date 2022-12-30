Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

At 7:42 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Erick Francisco Mateos, 23, of Oelwein, on a charge of disorderly Conduct — simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a report of a disturbance in the 400 block of 13th Avenue NW.

