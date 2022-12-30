Wednesday, Dec. 28
At 7:42 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Erick Francisco Mateos, 23, of Oelwein, on a charge of disorderly Conduct — simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a report of a disturbance in the 400 block of 13th Avenue NW.
At 6:51 p.m. police arrested Trenton James Husted, 35, of Oelwein, in the 200 block of Eighth Avenue SE on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of theft — 4th degree.
At 10:06 p.m. police arrested Loyd Leon Williams III, 36, of Oelwein, in the 200 block of Fourth Street NE on a Buchanan County warrant for an original charge of domestic abuse — third or subsequent offense.
Sunday, Dec. 25
At 2:11 p.m. police arrested Kyle Thomas Moon, 44, of Oelwein, on a charge of domestic abuse assault (1st offense) — simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a report of a disturbance in the 300 block of Eighth Avenue SW.
