Oelwein Police Log

Monday, Aug. 30

At 2:14 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Joshua Michael Dehart, 34, of Oelwein, for driving while license suspended — simple misdemeanor, and cited for no insurance, a registration violation, and a motorcycle license violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 500 block of South Frederick Avenue.

Sunday, Aug. 29

At 7:35 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Tristan Marie Westpfahl, 34, of Oelwein. Westpfahl was cited and released on charges of driving while license suspended and no insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 10 block of North Frederick Avenue.

At 9:51 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Brooke Ann Latham, 27, of Oelwein, for interference with official acts — simple misdemeanor, disorderly conduct (fighting) — simple misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia — simple misdemeanor, public intoxication — simple misdemeanor, and assault with bodily injury — serious misdemeanor. This arrest was made after a citizen’s report of a fight in the 10 block of First Street Southwest.

At 9:51 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Nicole Marie Pingree, 37, of Oelwein, for public intoxication — simple misdemeanor, disorderly conduct (fighting) — simple misdemeanor, and assault with bodily injury — serious misdemeanor. This arrest was made after a citizen’s report of a fight in the 10 block of First Street Southwest.

Friday, Aug. 27

At 8:55 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Dylan Christopher Voges, 18, of Oelwein, in the 1100 block of First Avenue SW on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of driving while license suspended.

At 9:44 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Natalie Nicole Young, 22, of Oelwein, in the 100 block of West Charles Street on a Buchanan County warrant for an original charge of theft 5th degree.

