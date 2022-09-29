Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

At 2:07 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Tristan Marie Westpfahl, 35, of Oelwein, in the 5800 block of Palace Road on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of driving while license suspended.

