Wednesday, Sept. 28
At 2:07 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Tristan Marie Westpfahl, 35, of Oelwein, in the 5800 block of Palace Road on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of driving while license suspended.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
At 2:07 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Tristan Marie Westpfahl, 35, of Oelwein, in the 5800 block of Palace Road on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of driving while license suspended.
At 5:21 p.m. police arrested Randall Lee Thompson, 33, of Hazleton, in the 1500 block of South Frederick Avenue on a Buchanan County warrant for parole violation.
Monday, Sept. 26
At 1:56 p.m. police arrested Nancy Sheree Latham, 42, of Oelwein, in the 10 block of First Avenue SE on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of controlled substance violations.
