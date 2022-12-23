Tuesday, Dec. 20
At 3:01 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested James Michael Loban, 66, of Oelwein, in the 2500 block of South Frederick Avenue on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of criminal mischief 3rd degree.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
At 3:01 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested James Michael Loban, 66, of Oelwein, in the 2500 block of South Frederick Avenue on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of criminal mischief 3rd degree.
Monday, Dec. 19
At 7:03 p.m. officers investigated a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of First Avenue and Sixth Street NE. A Ford Taurus driven by Daniel Bagby collided with a Dodge Ram driven by Gary Aller. Initial estimates of damage were $1,000 to the Aller vehicle and more than $2,000 to the Bagby vehicle. Aller was cited with failure to obey yield sign and failure to provide proof of financial liability.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Cloudy with gusty winds. Areas of blowing snow. High -3F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph.
Variable cloudiness and windy. Areas of blowing snow. Low near -5F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph.
Partly cloudy and windy. Areas of blowing snow. High 3F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.