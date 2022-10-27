Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

At 5:20 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Luis Alberto Pineda, 39, of Oelwein, on a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon - aggravated misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a report of a disturbance in the 10 block of Second Avenue SE.

