At 5:20 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Luis Alberto Pineda, 39, of Oelwein, on a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon - aggravated misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a report of a disturbance in the 10 block of Second Avenue SE.
At 1:48 p.m. Oelwein Police Officers arrested Charles Carrington Debilzan, 43, of Oelwein, for disorderly conduct (noise) — simple misdemeanor. This arrested was made following a report of a disturbance in the 600 block of First Street NE.
At 11:52 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Tyler Allen Hersh, 27, of Waterloo, in the 100 block of Third Avenue SE on a Black Hawk County warrant for probation violation from an original charge of aggravated assault.