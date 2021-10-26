Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Monday, Oct. 25

At 3:45 p.m., Oelwein Police officers performed a traffic stop in the 300 block of 5th Avenue Southwest and arrested Tyler Nicole Slater, 19, of Independence, on a charge of driving while license suspended. Slater was also cited for failure to provide proof of insurance.

At 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the 10 block of 2nd St Northwest for a reported disturbance and arrested James Thomas Allen, 53, of Oelwein, for assault, a simple misdemeanor.

At 9:05 p.m., officers performed a traffic stop in the 600 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast in Oelwein, and cited Trenton James Husted, 33, of Oelwein, was cited for driving while license suspended.

