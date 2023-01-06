Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

At 6:06 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Stephanie Marie Loomis, 33, of Oelwein, in the 10 block of Second Street NW on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of burglary (3rd degree).

