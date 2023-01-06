Tuesday, Jan. 3
At 6:06 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Stephanie Marie Loomis, 33, of Oelwein, in the 10 block of Second Street NW on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of burglary (3rd degree).
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
At 6:06 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Stephanie Marie Loomis, 33, of Oelwein, in the 10 block of Second Street NW on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of burglary (3rd degree).
Wednesday, Jan. 4
At 3:51 a.m. police arrested Jeannie Marie Murphy, 48, of Oelwein, on a charge of domestic assault with intent to inflict serious injury (1st offense) — aggravated misdemeanor. This arrest was made after a disturbance was reported in the 300 block of First Avenue NE.
At 4:36 p.m. police arrested Nicholas Matthew Bauer, 25, of Oelwein, in the 100 block of West Charles Street on a Fayette County warrant for original charges of harassment (3rd degree) and criminal mischief (5th degree).
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. Areas of freezing fog. High 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear skies. Low 8F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunny. High 28F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.