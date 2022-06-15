Tuesday, June 14
At 12:25 a.m., Oelwein Police arrested Chelsey Ann Moore, 23, of Oelwein, following a traffic stop in the 10 block of 1st Street Southwest on a simple misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
At 1:50 p.m., police arrested Jordan Marcus William Young, 18, of Oelwein, on a charge of fourth-degree criminal mischief (serious misdemeanor) following a report of windows broken on a residence in the 10 block of 7th Street Southwest.
Sunday, June 12
At 11:29 a.m., police arrested Flora Mae Epley, 42, of Oelwein, in the 200 block of 1st Avenue Southeast on aggravated misdemeanor charges of third-degree theft and third-degree burglary.
At 3:39 p.m., police arrested Jeffrey John Becker, 42, of Oelwein, in the 2300 block of South Frederick on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order (simple misdemeanor).
Friday, June 10
At 10:55 p.m., police arrested Austin James Rinella, 29, of Oelwein, in the 100 block of 5th Street Northwest on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving while license suspended.
Thursday, June 9
At 7:52 p.m., police arrested Seth Lee Rohrick, 25, of Oelwein, in the 700 block of 2nd Street Northwest on a Buchanan County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of domestic abuse assault.