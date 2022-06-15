Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Tuesday, June 14

At 12:25 a.m., Oelwein Police arrested Chelsey Ann Moore, 23, of Oelwein, following a traffic stop in the 10 block of 1st Street Southwest on a simple misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

At 1:50 p.m., police arrested Jordan Marcus William Young, 18, of Oelwein, on a charge of fourth-degree criminal mischief (serious misdemeanor) following a report of windows broken on a residence in the 10 block of 7th Street Southwest.

Sunday, June 12

At 11:29 a.m., police arrested Flora Mae Epley, 42, of Oelwein, in the 200 block of 1st Avenue Southeast on aggravated misdemeanor charges of third-degree theft and third-degree burglary.

At 3:39 p.m., police arrested Jeffrey John Becker, 42, of Oelwein, in the 2300 block of South Frederick on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order (simple misdemeanor).

Friday, June 10

At 10:55 p.m., police arrested Austin James Rinella, 29, of Oelwein, in the 100 block of 5th Street Northwest on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving while license suspended.

Thursday, June 9

At 7:52 p.m., police arrested Seth Lee Rohrick, 25, of Oelwein, in the 700 block of 2nd Street Northwest on a Buchanan County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of domestic abuse assault.

Trending Food Videos