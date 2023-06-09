Tuesday, June 6
At 7:04 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Crystal Lynn Harkrader, 39, of Oelwein. Harkrader was arrested in the 300 block of 7th Ave SW on a Fayette County warrant for violation of compulsory EDU mediation agreement.
Monday, June 5
At 6:35 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Richard Lee Higgins, 51, of Independence, on a charge of driving while license suspended. Higgins was also cited for registration violation and open container. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 400 block of Sixth Avenue SW.
Friday, June 2
At 9:56 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Dru Jo-el Bowser, 27, of Oelwein, in the 1500 block of South Frederick Avenue on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of violation of no contact order.
Thursday, June 1
Oelwein Police investigated a motor vehicle accident at 14th Street SE and Industrial Park Road at 10:15 p.m. A GMC Yukon driven by Jessica Bratten collided with a Toyota Tacoma driven by Adam Franzen. Initial estimates of damage were $1,500 to each vehicle.
Wednesday, May 31
At 10:57 p.m. police arrested Chris Allen Henry Mundt, 29, of Oelwein, in the 400 block of Mulford Drive on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of theft (3rd degree) - felony.