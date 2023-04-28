Oelwein Police Log

Thursday, April 27
At 12:10 a.m. Oelwein Police Officers performed a traffic stop in the 10 block of East Charles Street. Officers arrested Kimberly Marie Schoultz, 54, of Oelwein on a charge of possession of controlled substance 3rd or subsequent - methamphetamine.
Tuesday, April 25
At 11:10 p.m. officers arrested Amanda Marie Steggall, 41, of Oelwein, for a Fayette County warrant with original charges of failure to appear for debtor's exam.
Monday, April 24
At 8:10 a.m. officers executed a traffic stop in the 300 block of Eighth Avenue SE in Oelwein. Rose Ann Rodriguez, 36, of Oelwein, was charged with driving while license revoked.
At 4:45 p.m. officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of First Avenue SE to check for a male with a Fayette County Sheriff's Office warrant. Officers arrested Chaz Franklin Euans, 36, of Oelwein on the warrant with original charges of possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
Friday, April 21
At 7:44 p.m. officers arrested Adam Thomas MacInnis, 18, of Oelwein, on a charge of criminal mischief (3rd degree) - aggravated misdemeanor. This arrest was made after reports of criminal mischief in the Oelwein area.
At 10:52 p.m. officers arrested Andrew Richard Johnson Jr., 27, of Oelwein, in the 400 block of Second Avenue NE on a Buchanan County warrant for violation of parole.
Saturday, April 22
At 1:45 a.m. officers arrested Troy Christopher Miller, 35, of Oelwein, in the 100 block of First Avenue NW on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) - serious misdemeanor. Miller was also cited for improper light on a bicycle and reflector requirements. Miller was subsequently arrested on a Buchanan County warrant for violation of probation.