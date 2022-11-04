Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

At 1:28 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Rae Anna Marie Gebhardt, 42, of Oelwein, in the 100 block of Fourth Avenue NE on two Fayette County warrants for original charges of distributing drugs near a school (3 counts), controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug tax stamp, child endangerment (3 counts), keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation, unlawful possession of prescription drug, possession of controlled substance (1st offense), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

