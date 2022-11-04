At 1:28 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Rae Anna Marie Gebhardt, 42, of Oelwein, in the 100 block of Fourth Avenue NE on two Fayette County warrants for original charges of distributing drugs near a school (3 counts), controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug tax stamp, child endangerment (3 counts), keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation, unlawful possession of prescription drug, possession of controlled substance (1st offense), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
At 1:28 p.m. police arrested Matthew Ryan Florek, 41, of Oelwein, also in the 100 block of Fourth Avenue NE on two Fayette County warrants for original charges of distributing drugs near a school (3 counts), controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug tax stamp, child endangerment (3 counts), keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation, unlawful possession of prescription drug, possession of controlled substance (1st offense), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
At 6:55 p.m. police arrested Luis Alberto Pineda, 39, of Oelwein, in the 10 block of Fifth Street NW on a Fayette County warrant for violation of probation.
At 11:36 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Anthony Micheal South, 28, of Waterloo, on charges of possession of controlled substance (1st offense) — serious misdemeanor, and possession of controlled substance, marijuana (1st offense) — serious misdemeanor. This arrested was made following a traffic stop in the 100 block of County Line Road.
At 2:27 a.m. police arrested Stephanie Marie Loomis, 33, of Oelwein, on a charge of burglary 3rd degree — felony. This arrest was made following a report of a criminal mischief in the 10 block of Second Street NW.
At 12:06 a.m. police arrested Manlio Canuto Escamilla, 45, of Oelwein, on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of violation of probation. Escamilla was also subsequently charged with possession of controlled substance — marijuana (3rd or subsequent offense) — aggravated misdemeanor.
At 7:55 p.m. police arrested Aaron Frank Bryant-Wright, 41, of Oelwein, on a charge of domestic abuse assault (1st offense) — simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a report of a disturbance in the 10 block of Ninth Street NE.
Oelwein Police investigated a motor vehicle accident in the 100 block of First Avenue SE at 12:40 p.m. A Chevrolet Colorado driven by Duane Janssen collided with a Ford F250 driven by Ashton Seeders. Initial estimates of damages were $1,500 to each vehicle. Janssen was cited for failure to yield upon entering highway.
At 11:22 p.m. police arrested Morgan Renee Elizabeth McMillan, 27, of Evansdale, on a charge of assault — simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a report of a disturbance in the 10 block of Second Street NW.
At 5:20 p.m. police arrested Luis Alberto Pineda, 39, of Oelwein, on a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon — aggravated misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a report of a disturbance in the 10 block of Second Avenue SE.