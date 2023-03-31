Wednesday, March 22
At 10:49 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Trenton James Husted, 35, of Oelwein. Husted was arrested in the 100 block of 7th Street SW on two Fayette County warrants for violation of probation and one Buchanan County warrant for forgery.
Friday, March 24
At 10:15 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Jolene Mardell Cain, 42, of Oelwein, on charges of operating while intoxicated/impaired (1st offense) — serious misdemeanor, and driving while license suspended. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 700 block of South Frederick Avenue.
At 11:58 p.m. officers arrested Skylar Joseph Buhr, 33, of Oelwein, on a charge of violation of no contact order — simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made in the 200 block of Second Avenue SE.
Saturday, March 25
At 4:38 a.m. officers arrested Elizabeth Ranae Nichols, 33, of Hazleton, on a charge of operating while intoxicated/impaired (1st offense) — serious misdemeanor. This arrest was made in the 2200 block of South Frederick Avenue following a report of a suspicious vehicle.
Sunday, March 26
At 4:40 a.m. officers arrested Kevin Robert Imbus, 47, of Oelwein, on charges of operating while intoxicated/impaired (1st offense) — serious misdemeanor, and child endangerment — aggravated misdemeanor. This arrest was made in the 10 block of Fifth Street NW following a citizen’s report of suspicious activity.
Tuesday, March 28
At 6:08 p.m. officers arrested Jared Michael Richardson, 28, of Oelwein, in the 800 block of First Avenue SE on a Fayette County warrant for violation of probation.
Wednesday, March 29
At 8:41 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Pamela Jean Haun, 65, of Oelwein, in the 400 block of First Avenue SE on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of violation of a no contact order.