Saturday, Sept. 24

At 12:53 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Justin Michael Brewer, 35, of Oelwein, in the 500 block of Fifth Street NE on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of posses-sion of drug paraphernalia.

