Saturday, Sept. 24
At 12:53 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Justin Michael Brewer, 35, of Oelwein, in the 500 block of Fifth Street NE on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of posses-sion of drug paraphernalia.
At 8:56 p.m. police officers arrested Jerad Lee Stewart, 22, of Oelwein, on charges of domestic abuse assault — aggravated misdemeanor, assault on a peace officer, no injury (2 counts) — serious misdemeanor, assault on peace officer, injury — aggravated misdemeanor, possession of controlled substance (marijuana) — serious misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia — simple misdemeanor, disarming a peace officer (2 counts) — felony, interference with official acts — serious misdemeanor.
