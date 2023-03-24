Tuesday, March 21
At 11:31 a.m. Oelwein Police Officers arrested Lucas Doyle Bennett, 31, of Oelwein. Bennett was arrested in the 1500 block of South Frederick Avenue on two Fayette County warrants for violation of probation.
At 6:12 p.m. officers arrested Ralph Eric Stephens, 61, of Oelwein, on a charge of possession of controlled substance - aggravated misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a report of a suspicious person in the area.
Sunday, March 19
At 5:50 p.m. officers arrested Gavin Lee Slifer, 32, of Oelwein. Slifer was arrested on charges of escape from custody - felony, and interference with official acts - simple misdemeanor. The Oelwein Police Department was assisted by the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, the Iowa State Patrol, and the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office.