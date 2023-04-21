Tuesday, April 18
At 1:02 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Brandy Lynn Schoultz, 37, of Oelwein, on a charge of driving while license suspended. This arrest was made following a traffic stop at First Avenue and Lincoln Drive NE.
At 1:14 a.m. officers arrested Joshua James Levendusky, 40, of Oelwein, at First Avenue and Lincoln Drive NE on two Fayette County warrants for original charges of driving while license barred and interference with official acts.
Monday, April 17
At 6:41 p.m. officers arrested Anthony James McNeese, 39, of Oelwein, on charges of reckless driving, failure to obey stop sign, speeding, and eluding. This arrest was made in the 10 block of Third Street NW.
Sunday, April 16
At 3:43 a.m. officers arrested Chelsea Leann Rasmussen, 29, of Oelwein, on charges of criminal mischief (5th degree) - simple misdemeanor, and public intoxication - simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a report of a disturbance in the 500 block of Second Avenue NE.
Friday, April 14
At 9:10 p.m. officers arrested Lakesha D Hicks, 39, of Oelwein, on charges of criminal mischief (5th degree) - simple misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct (loud noise) - simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made after a report of a disturbance in the 200 block of Eighth Avenue SE.
Saturday, April 8
Oelwein Police investigated a motor vehicle accident at First Avenue and Seventh Street SE at 5:01 p.m. A Chrysler van driven by Tara Scott collided with a Chrysler van driven by Lloyd Brown. Initial estimates of damage were $1,500 to the van driven by Scott and $2,000 to the vehicle driven by Brown.