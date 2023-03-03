Wednesday, March 1
At 8:25 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Tanya Jo Broten, 33, of Oelwein, on a charge of operating while under the influence (1st offense) - serious misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 100 block of 11th Avenue NW.
Saturday, Feb. 25
At 6:17 p.m. police arrested Joshua Freedom Smith, 43, of Oelwein, in the 200 block of 10th Street SE on a Fayette County warrant for assault causing injury and 2 warrants for failure to appear. Smith was also charged with possession of controlled substance - felony, and interference with official aÍcts - simple misdemeanor. The Oelwein Police Department was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol.