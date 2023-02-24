Wednesday, Feb. 22
At 9:09 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Randall Cantrell, 55, of Oelwein, in the 2600 block of South Frederick Avenue on a Buchanan County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving while license suspended.
Sunday, Feb. 19
At 7:42 p.m. police cited and released Hercules Stewart, 38, of North Freedom, Wisconsin, on a charge of driving while license suspended. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 100 block of First Avenue SE.
Friday, Feb. 17
At 1:10 p.m. police investigated a motor vehicle accident in the 10 block of First Avenue SE. A Chevrolet Equinox driven by Beatrice Lenz collided with a Ford Taurus driven by a 17-year-old female. Initial estimates of damage were $1,000 to each vehicle.
Thursday, Feb. 16
At 1:15 p.m. Oelwein Police investigated a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Seventh Street and Second Avenue SE. A Chevrolet Cruz driven by a 17-year-old male collided with a Ford Escape driven by a 17-year-old female. Initial estimates of damage were $1,500 to the Chevrolet and $500 to the Ford.
At 3:40 p.m. police investigated a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of South Frederick Avenue and Second Street SE. A Chevrolet Impala driven by a 16-year-old male collided with a Ford Taurus driven by Michael Beebe. Initial estimates of damage were $1,000 to the Impala and $2,500 to the Taurus.