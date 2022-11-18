Monday, Nov. 14
Monday, Nov. 14
At 6:25 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Lakesha S Hicks, 39, of Oelwein, in the 10 block of Second Street NE on a Greene County Missouri warrant for an original charge of property damage (1st degree).
At 7:33 p.m. police assisted the Fayette County Sherriff’s Office serving an arrest warrant. Subsequently, Tyler Jason Fitzpatrick, 32, of Waterloo was charged with possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) — serious misdemeanor.
Sunday, Nov. 13
At 3:32 p.m. police arrested Tabitha Rena Smith, 30, of Oelwein, on charges of operating while intoxicated (1st offense) — serious misdemeanor, possession of controlled substance (marijuana — 1st offense) — serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia — simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made after a citizen’s report of suspicious activity in the 100 block of Third Avenue NW.
Saturday, Nov. 12
At 1:09 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Chaz Franklin Euans, 35, of Oelwein, at First Avenue and Fifth Street NE on Fayette County warrants for original charges of possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
