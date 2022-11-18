Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Monday, Nov. 14

At 6:25 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Lakesha S Hicks, 39, of Oelwein, in the 10 block of Second Street NE on a Greene County Missouri warrant for an original charge of property damage (1st degree).

