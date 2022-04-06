Monday, April 4
At 15:49 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Joshua James Levendusky, 39, of Oelwein, following a traffic stop in the 100 block of 3rd Street Northwest on charges of driving while license revoked (serious misdemeanor), failure to file SR22 insurance, possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense (felony); possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor); reckless driving, failure to provide proof of financial liability; and failure to respond to steady red light.
Sunday, April 3
Oelwein Police investigated a motor vehicle accident in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast at 10:21 a.m. They concluded that at 4 a.m., a white 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Ethan Wade Dowd, 31, of Oelwein, collided with a parked vehicle. Dowd was cited with driving while license suspended, leaving the scene of an accident, texting/using a mobile phone while driving, and failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Friday, April 1
At 11:46 p.m., Oelwein Police arrested Brandon Tyrone Green, 34, of Oelwein on a charge of domestic abuse assault (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a report of a disturbance in the 100 block of 5th Avenue Southeast.