Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Sunday, Sept. 18

At 12:23 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Trenton James Husted, 34, of Oelwein, in the 200 block of 10th Street SE on a Fayette County warrant for forgery (9 counts).

Trending Food Videos