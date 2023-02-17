Thursday, Feb. 9
Oelwein Police investigated a motor vehicle accident at East Charles and First Avenue at 3:05 p.m. A Ford Edge driven by Dawn Ledesma collided with a Kenworth truck driven by Travis Michels. Initial estimates of damage were $1,500 to the vehicle driven by Ledesma and $1,500 to the Michels vehicle. Michels was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device. The Oelwein Police were assisted by the Oelwein Fire Department and MercyOelwein Ambulance.
At 5:08 p.m. police arrested Aaron David Elledge, 46, of Arlington, on charges of possession of controlled substance (3rd or subsequent offense) — felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia — simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made after a citizen’s report of a suspicious person in the 1100 block of First Street SE.
Saturday, Feb. 11
At 1:47 a.m. police arrested Nicole Marie Harris, 36, of Tipton, on a charge of public intoxication — simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a report of a disturbance in the 10 block First Street SW.
Sunday, Feb. 12
At 7:57 p.m. police arrested Chris Edward Westendorf, 57, of Oelwein, in the 400 block of 4 1/2 Street SW on a Fayette County warrant for violation of probation.
Wednesday Feb. 15
At 6:34 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Todd Wayne McCloud, 44, of Oelwein. McCloud was arrested in the 10 block of Fifth Street NW on a Buchanan County warrant for probation violation.