Wednesday, March 16
At 1 a.m. Oelwein Officers responded to the area of the 10 block of Third Street NW in Oelwein for a reported individual attempting to make entry into residences. Officers located and arrested Nathan Gabriel Kirby, 35, of Oelwein. Kirby is charged with 3rd degree burglary, a felony, along with three counts of trespass and public intoxication, simple misdemeanors.
Monday, March 14
At 7:40 a.m. Oelwein Officers arrested Thomas Daniel Wilds, 27, of Oelwein, on a charge of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order. This charge is a simple misdemeanor.
Oelwein Officers arrested Rick Alan Butterfield, 50, of Oelwein, on a Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office warrant with original charges of theft.
Tuesday, March 8
At 7:39 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Kyle Robert Hundorf, 27, of Oelwein, in the 500 block of Rock Island Road on a Clayton County warrant for failure to appear to serve sentenced time.
At 9:22 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Robert Joseph Rinella Jr., 30, of Oelwein, in the 400 block of 13th Avenue NE on Fayette County warrants for escape from custody, and violation of probation-two counts. Rinella was also charged with possession of controlled substance — serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia — simple misdemeanor.
Saturday, March 5
Oelwein Police received a report of a theft of motor vehicle at 10:10 p.m. from the 10 block of Fifth Avenue NE. The vehicle was a blue 2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser. The vehicle was later recovered in Black Hawk County and Jaylani Devin Whiteside, 37, of Elgin was charged with theft 2nd degree — felony.