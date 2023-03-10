Thursday, March 2
The Oelwein Police Department served a search warrant at 220½ First Ave. NW in Oelwein. During the search warrant two individuals were arrested and charged with the following crimes:
Joshua James Levendusky, 40, of Oelwein, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance 3rd offense - methamphetamine, a Class D felony; possession of a controlled substance 3rd offense - marijuana, a Class D felony; unlawful possession of a prescribed medication, a serious misdemeanor; possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
Brandy Lynn Schoultz, 37, of Oelwein, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance - marijuana; unlawful possession of a prescribed medication, all serious misdemeanors; possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Two outstanding Fayette County arrest warrants were also served on Schoultz.
Both persons arrested were transported to the Fayette County Jail after their arrest. The Oelwein Police Department was assisted by the Independence Police Department and the Independence Police Department Canine Unit.
Monday, March 6
At 1:17 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Lucas Doyle Bennett, 31, of Oelwein, in the 800 block of North Frederick Avenue on 3 Fayette County warrants for original charges of possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of no contact order (5 counts).
At 11:35 p.m. police arrested Bryan Earl Armstead, 22, of Oelwein, in the 200 block of Third Avenue SE on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of violation of no contact order.