At 5:44 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Philip Daniel Trevino, 31, of Oelwein, on a charge of domestic abuse assault — aggravated misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a report of a disturbance in the 900 block of First Avenue NE.
At 8:10 p.m. police arrested Beverly Jean Scott, 68, of Oelwein, on a charge of assault — simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a report of a disturbance in the 500 block of Fifth Avenue NE.
At 3:21 p.m. police arrested Dakota Ray Curtis, 36, of Oelwein, in the 500 block of North Frederick Avenue on a Fayette County warrant for violation of probation.
At 10:08 p.m. police arrested Pamela Jean Haun, 65, of Oelwein, on charges of possession of controlled substance (marijuana — 1st offense) — serious misdemeanor, unlawful possession of prescription drugs — serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia — simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a report of a disturbance in the 10 block of First Avenue SE.
At 5:18 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Michael Allan Clark, 54, of Oelwein, on a charge of operating while intoxicated (1st offense) — serious misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 500 block of Rock Island Road.
At 12:35 p.m. police arrested Angela Kay Nagel, 60, of West Union, in the 600 block of West Charles Street on a Buchanan County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge driving while license revoked.
At 4:59 a.m. police arrested Adam Timothy Foster, 38, of Oelwein, on a charge of driving while license barred — aggravated misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a traffic stop at 10th Street SE and Industrial Park Road.
At 12:30 a.m. police arrested Lakoda Louise Christensen, 26, of Oelwein, in the 100 block of First Avenue NW on a Fayette County warrant for original charges of making false reports (911 call) — simple misdemeanor, and obstruction of emergency communication — simple misdemeanor.
At 11:45 a.m. police arrested Cole Michael Thompson, 28, of Oelwein, on a charge of domestic abuse assault (2nd offense) — aggravated misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a report of a disturbance in the 100 block of Sixth Street NW.