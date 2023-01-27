Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Thursday, Jan. 26

At 5:44 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Philip Daniel Trevino, 31, of Oelwein, on a charge of domestic abuse assault — aggravated misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a report of a disturbance in the 900 block of First Avenue NE.

