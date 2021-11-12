Thursday, Nov. 11
At 10:31 p.m., Oelwein Police arrested Timothy James Wright, 54, of Oelwein, on a charge of first-offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a citizens report of a vehicle in the ditch near 35th Street and Outer Road.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
At 11:44 a.m., Oelwein police arrested Joshua Freedom Smith, 42, of Dubuque. Smith was arrested in the 2500 block of South Frederick on a Clayton County warrant for original charges of Burglary 3rd, Possession of Firearm by a Felon, and Theft 1st.
Monday, Nov. 8
At 11:35 p.m. on police arrested Kody Allen Letts, 30, of Oelwein, in the 400 block of East Charles on Fayette County warrants for original charges of failure to appear and interference with official acts.
Saturday, Nov. 6
At 5:04 p.m. police arrested Rita Kay Dugan, 57, of Oelwein, following a traffic stop in the 10 block of West Charles in Oelwein on charges of eluding, interference with official acts, and no driver’s license (motorcycle endorsement).
Friday, Nov. 5
At 7:24 p.m., police arrested Ralph DeAngelo Barron, 54, of Postville, following a traffic stop in the 10 block of 10th Avenue Northwest in Oelwein on a charge of driving while license suspended.