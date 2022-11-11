Monday, Nov. 7
At 4:38 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Aaron Frank Bryant-Wright, 41, of Oelwein, in the 300 block of Seventh Avenue NW on a Fayette County warrant for probation violation.
Sunday, Nov. 6
At 4:38 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Aaron Frank Bryant-Wright, 41, of Oelwein, in the 300 block of Seventh Avenue NW on a Fayette County warrant for probation violation.
Sunday, Nov. 6
At 4:11 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Thaddeus James Walker, 18, of Maynard, in the 2500 block of South Frederick Avenue on a Fayette County warrant for original charges of burglary 2nd degree and domestic abuse assault (injury or mental illness) — 1st offense.
Saturday, Nov. 5
At 1:18 a.m. police arrested Mark Matthew Hannan, 57, of Oelwein, on charges of possession of controlled substance (marijuana) — serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia — simple misdemeanor. Hannan was subsequently arrested on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of driving while license suspended, canceled, or revoked. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 300 block of Eighth Avenue SE.
Thursday, Nov. 3
At 11:22 a.m. police arrested Ian Nathaniel Morgan, 21, of Oelwein, in the 500 block of Rock Island Road on a Fayette County warrant for original charges of child endangerment - aggravated misdemeanor, and 2 counts of animal abuse - serious misdemeanor.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
At 11:27 p.m. police arrested Todd Wayne McCloud, 44, of Oelwein, on a charge of possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) - serious misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a traffic stop at Sixth Avenue and West Charles Street.
