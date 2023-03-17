Wednesday, March 15
At 6:55 p.m. an Oelwein Police Officer initiated contact with a female riding a bicycle on the city sidewalk in the 10 block of South Frederick Avenue. The officer identified the female as Shaina Dee Alcorn, 22, of Oelwein. Alcorn was found to have an active Mitchell County arrest warrant for failure to surrender for jail time on an original charge of OWI. Alcorn was arrested and also cited on a charge of consumption of alcohol in a public place and warned and advised of the city ordinance reference riding a bicycle on a city sidewalk.
Tuesday, March 14
At 3:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Second Avenue NE to a reported dispute. Officers arrested Justin Michael Brewer on two Fayette County Sheriff's arrest warrants, for original Oelwein Police Department charges of burglary 2nd degree and theft 5th degree. Brewer was additionally charged with possession of controlled substance 2nd offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
At 1:55 p.m. officers performed a traffic stop at West Charles and Second Avenue NW. Officers arrested Ashley Kay Cronan, 36, of Oelwein, for driving while barred. Cronan was also cited for failure to provide financial liability insurance and was given an equipment repair order for a defective windshield. At the time of the stop, Cronan was also served with two Black Hawk County arrest warrants for original charges of theft 5th degree.
Monday, March 13
At 5:20 p.m. Oelwein Police Officers arrested Kayla Cassandra Kesterson, 31, of Oelwein, on charges of possession of a controlled substance — marijuana 2nd offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kesterson was also found to have an arrest warrant out of the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office for burglary 3rd degree. This arrest was made in the 700 block of Third Avenue NE in Oelwein.
At 6:10 p.m. an officer performed a traffic stop in the 1500 block of East Charles in Oelwein. The driver of the vehicle, Regina Rena Larsen, 50, of West Union, was found to be driving without a valid driver’s license. Larsen was arrested and charged with driving while license suspended, possession of controlled substance — 2nd offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Larsen was also cited for a previously observed driving while license suspended and failure to refile SR22 insurance.
Sunday, March 12
At approximately 3:35 p.m. officers performed a traffic stop in the 400 block of First Street SE. Officers cited Richard Eric Woods, 51, of Oelwein, for driving while having a suspended license, a simple misdemeanor.
Friday, March 10
Officers arrested Danielle Ashley Salladay, 30, of Oelwein, on a Fayette County arrest warrant, for failure to appear on original charges of domestic abuse assault — 1st offense.