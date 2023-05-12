Tuesday, May 9
At 9:40 p.m. Oelwein Police Officers arrested Adam Thomas MacInnis, 18, of Oelwein, on charges of domestic abuse assault while displaying or using a weapon - aggravated misdemeanor, unlawful possession of prescription drugs - serious misdemeanor, possession of controlled substance (marijuana) - serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia - simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made after a disturbance was reported in the 1000 block of First Avenue SW.
At 10:49 p.m. officers arrested Skylar Joseph Buhr, 33, of Oelwein, in the 100 block of First Avenue SE on three Fayette County warrants for original charges of domestic abuse, contempt of court (violation of no contact order - 3 counts), burglary 2nd degree, stalking, domestic abuse 3rd, and criminal mischief 2nd degree.
Monday, May 8
At 9:20 a.m. officers responded to a report of a disorderly female in the 10 block of South Frederick Avenue. Officers arrested Lakeesha S. Hicks, 39, of Oelwein, on a charge of assault causing injury, a serious misdemeanor.