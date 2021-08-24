Monday, Aug. 23
At 2:48 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Terry Rex Staton, 64, of Oelwein, following a traffic stop in the 200 block of 2nd Ave. SE in Oelwein on a charge of driving while license denied or revoked (serious misdemeanor), and on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving while license denied or revoked .
Sunday, Aug. 22
At 5:42 p.m., Oelwein Police arrested Robert Allen Latham, 47, of Oelwein, following a report of a disturbance in the 10 block of 3rd Ave. NE. He is charged with of domestic abuse assault-second offense (serious misdemeanor).
Friday, Aug. 20
At 10:27 a.m., Oelwein Police arrested Michael Allan Rickert, 44, of Oelwein, in the 100 block of 4th Ave. SE on a Bremer County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of operating while intoxicated-first offense.