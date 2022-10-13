Wednesday, Oct. 12
At 2:40 p.m. Oelwein Officers arrested Vanessa Lynn Wilson, 38, of Oelwein, on a Fayette County arrest warrant for probation violation with original charges of controlled substance violations.
Officers served a Buchanan County arrest warrant at 8:25 p.m. in the 10 block of Second Street NW. Michael Wayne Fish, 30, of Oelwein, was arrested for failure to appear for driving while license suspended.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
At 4:35 p.m. officers executed a traffic stop on a 1987 Yamaha motorcycle in the 200 block of 10th Street SE in Oelwein. Zachary Neal Moser, 32, of Waverly, was arrested and charged with driving while license suspended — motorcycle or moped violation, open container, and failure to provide liability insurance.
At 6:50 p.m. officers served a Fayette County felony arrest warrant on Esteban Ricardo Carrasco, Jr., 21, of Oelwein, in the 500 block of First Avenue NW. Original charges were controlled substance violations. Charges were filed by officers following an investigation.
