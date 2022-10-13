Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

At 2:40 p.m. Oelwein Officers arrested Vanessa Lynn Wilson, 38, of Oelwein, on a Fayette County arrest warrant for probation violation with original charges of controlled substance violations.

