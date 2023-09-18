Monday, Sept. 18
At 2 a.m. Oelwein Police charged Dominique Paul Hansen, 19, of Oelwein, with driving while license suspended, following a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Rock Island Road.
Sunday, Sept. 17
At 2:11 a.m. police arrested Jason Michael Roepke, 44, of Aurora, on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of possession of a controlled substance 2nd offense — serious misdemeanor and a charge of driving while license suspended. This arrest occurred in the 100 block of Sixth Street SE.
Saturday, Sept. 16
At 1:34 a.m. police arrested Isiah Dean Heidt, 25, of Oelwein, on a Bremer County warrant for failure to appear for an original charge of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness — serious misdemeanor. This arrest occurred in the 100 block of First Avenue SE.
At 3:54 a.m. police charged Elizabeth Marie Kruse, 34, of Sumner, with driving while license suspended, following a traffic stop in the 700 block of Second Avenue SE.
At 4:10 p.m. police arrested Jared Michael Richardson, 29, of Oelwein, for domestic abuse assault — simple misdemeanor and disorderly conduct (loud raucous noise) — simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made after a disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Eighth Avenue SE.
Friday, Sept. 15
At 7:25 p.m. police arrested Jacob Allan Volk, 28, of Oelwein, for trespassing — simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a citizen’s report in the 200 block of Seventh Avenue NW.