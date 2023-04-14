Oelwein Police Log

Thursday, April 6
At 1:13 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Joshua Wayne O'Neil, 46, of Oelwein, on a charge of interference with official acts - simple misdemeanor. This was made following a report of a disturbance in the 10 block of West Charles.
Saturday, April 8
At 2:37 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Joshua James Downing-Shay, 32, of Iowa City. Downing-Shay was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended.
Tuesday, April 11
At 4:18 p.m. police arrested Stephen David Keal, 38, of Oelwein, in the 700 block of First Avenue SE on Fayette County warrants for original charges of malicious prosecution (serous misdemeanor), false report to public entity (simple misdemeanor), harassment 3rd degree (simple misdemeanor), and child abuse - false reports (simple misdemeanor).
At 7:54 p.m. police arrested Carla Dionne Collins 42, of Oelwein, on charges of public intoxication (simple misdemeanor) and disorderly conduct - loud noise (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made after a disturbance was reported in the area of First Street and Sixth Avenue NE.
Wednesday, April 12
At 8:41 p.m. police arrested Randall Wade Cantrell, 55, of Oelwein, in the 2600 block of South Frederick Avenue on a Buchanan County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving while license suspended.