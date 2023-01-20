Monday, Jan. 16
At 3:25 p.m. Oelwein Police Officers arrested Brent Joseph Thompson, 38, of Sumner. Thompson was arrested in the 100 block of Third Avenue NW on a Tama County warrant for an original charge of harassment (1st degree).
Sunday, Jan. 15
At 6:46 p.m. police arrested Rose Ann Rodriguez, 36, of Oelwein, on a charge of operating while under the influence (1st offense) — serious misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 200 block of First Ave SE.
Friday, Jan. 13
At 10:40 p.m. police arrested Brandon Lee Keehner, 30, of Oelwein, in the 700 block of Fourth Avenue NE on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, Jan. 12
At 8:54 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Dakota Ray Curtis, 36, of Oelwein. Curtis was arrested on a charge of animal abuse — aggravated misdemeanor. This arrest was made after a citizen’s report of animal abuse in the 500 block of North Frederick Avenue.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
At 6:44 a.m. police arrested Carlos Vondell McClain, 41, of Waterloo. McClain was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and possession of controlled substance (2nd offense) — serious misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a traffic stop at Highway 281 and South Frederick Avenue.
