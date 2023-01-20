Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Monday, Jan. 16

At 3:25 p.m. Oelwein Police Officers arrested Brent Joseph Thompson, 38, of Sumner. Thompson was arrested in the 100 block of Third Avenue NW on a Tama County warrant for an original charge of harassment (1st degree).

