At 2:56 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Leslie Eugene Canfield, 57, of Oelwein. Canfield was charged with possession of controlled substance (marijuana — 1st offense) — serious misdemeanor and cited for failure to maintain control. This arrest was made following a report of a one-vehicle accident in the 500 block of First Avenue NE.
At 2:38 a.m. police arrested Robert James Mason-Montgomery, 19, of Oelwein, on charges of possession of controlled substance (marijuana) — serious misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia — simple misdemeanor, trafficking in stolen weapons — felony, person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons — serious misdemeanor, and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime — aggravated misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 10 block of North Frederick Avenue.
At 2:11 a.m. police arrested Linnea Dawn Martinez, 44, of Oelwein, on charges of assault (displaying a dangerous weapon) — aggravated misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct (threats) — simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a report of a disturbance in the 200 block of Fourth Avenue NE.