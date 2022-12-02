Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Saturday, Nov. 26

At 2:56 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Leslie Eugene Canfield, 57, of Oelwein. Canfield was charged with possession of controlled substance (marijuana — 1st offense) — serious misdemeanor and cited for failure to maintain control. This arrest was made following a report of a one-vehicle accident in the 500 block of First Avenue NE.

Tags

Trending Food Videos