Thursday, Sept. 14
At 6:15 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested two juveniles, one 14-year-old male and one 15-year-old male. The 14-year-old was arrested on a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon — aggravated misdemeanor. The 15-year-old was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct/threats — simple misdemeanor. These arrests were made following reports of two male juveniles fighting and making violent threats in the 300 block of Eighth Avenue SE.
At 5:12 p.m. officers arrested Janel Cay McCann, 51, of Oelwein, on two counts of theft 5th degree — simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made following reports of a theft occurring in the 100 block of Second Street SE.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
At 1:26 p.m. police arrested Chris Edward Westendorf, 57, of Oelwein, on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of violation of probation in the 1000 block of South Frederick Avenue.