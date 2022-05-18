Tuesday, May 17
At 8:08 p.m., Oelwein Police arrested Edgar Joel Torres Santiago, 26, of Oelwein, in the 10 block of Second Avenue Northwest after a citizen’s report of suspicious activity on two counts of drug distribution violation to persons under 18 (felony), gathering where marijuana is used (serious misdemeanor), and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor).
Monday, May 16
At 12:47 a.m., police arrested Allyssa Michele Garrison, 27, of Oelwein, after an Officer noticed suspicious activity in the 10 block of North Frederick Avenue on a charge of reckless use of fire (serious misdemeanor).
At 3:06 a.m., police arrested Ashley Lyn Rochford, 38, of Maynard, in the 100 block of First Street Northwest on a charge of driving while license revoked (serious misdemeanor).
At 5:58 a.m., police arrested Justin Michael Brewer, 35, of Oelwein, after a report of disturbance in the 400 block of 13th Avenue Northwest on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor).
At 10:40 a.m., police investigated a motor vehicle accident in the 400 block of Sixth Street Northwest. A Chevrolet Malibu driven by Lukes Joseph Crandall collided with a mailbox. Initial estimates of damage $5,000 to the vehicle driven by Crandall and $1,000 to the mailbox and landscaping. Crandall was cited for failure to maintain control.
At 12:02 p.m. police arrested Ryan Nicholas Gould, 27, of Oelwein, after a citizen’s report of theft in the 1300 block of South Frederick Avenue on a charge of second-degree theft.
Sunday, May 15
At 8:17 p.m., police arrested Austin James Rinella, 29, of Oelwein, following a traffic stop in the 400 block of Third Ave Northwest. He was cited and released on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Saturday, May 14
At 12:01 a.m., police arrested Tony Terrell Stewart, 18, of Oelwein, on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of interference with official acts.
At 12:57 p.m., police investigated a motor vehicle accident at Seventh Street Southeast and Rock Island Road. A Mercury Milan driven by Larry Floyd Miller collided with a Dodge Ram driven by Richard Leroy Tournier. Initial estimates of damage were $15,000 to the vehicle driven by Miller and $5,000 to the vehicle driven by Tournier. Miller was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device. The Oelwein Police were assisted by Mercy Oelwein Ambulance and the Oelwein Fire Department.
Thursday, May 12
At 6:57 p.m., police arrested Todd Allen Johnson, 42, of Oelwein, in the 100 block of First Ave Northwest on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of fifth-degree theft.
Wednesday, May 11
At 11:25 p.m., police arrested Caleb Robert Bailey, 30, of Oelwein, was arrested after a disturbance was reported in the 1100 block of First Street Northeast on a charge of public intoxication (simple misdemeanor).
Monday, May 9
Police responded to a shoplifting complaint at Fareway and arrested Kaylee Jo Harting, 37, of Oelwein, for fifth-degree theft. She was cited and released with a summons to appear.
At 3:10 p.m., police arrested Thomas Daniel Wilds, 28, of Oelwein, in the 100 block of First Street Northwest on a Fayette County warrant for for an original charge of second-offense domestic abuse
At 6:22 p.m., police arrested Thomas Daniel Wilds, 28, and Kaylee Jo Harting, 37, both of Oelwein. They were both charged with possession of a controlled substance- third or subsequent offense (felony), Possession of marijuana-third or subsequent offense (aggravated misdemeanor), unlawful possession of prescription drugs (aggravated misdemeanor), and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor).
Friday, May 6
At 12:04 a.m., police arrested Austin Paul Bellmer, 26, of Oelwein, in the 300 block of North Frederick Ave on a Buchanan County warrant for failing to appear for sentencing on original charges of first-offense operating while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on the wrong side of the road, and failure to provide proof of Insurance.