In an effort to support the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, the Oelwein Police Department hosted a fundraiser Monday night at the city’s Pizza Ranch location.
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation was created in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks in New York City to honor Stephen Siller. Raised by his older siblings following the death of their parents, Siller became a New York City firefighter, and was a member of Brooklyn’s Squad 1 on September 11, 2001. On that day, Siller, after finishing his duties, was on his way home when he heard of the airplane striking the World Trade Center’s North Tower, leading him, after alerting his wife to his change of plans, to return to Squad 1’s headquarters and respond to the emergency.
When Siller attempted to drive through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to reach the site of the attack, however, he found it already closed, leading him to navigate the passage on foot.
Later, Siller would be among those killed while responding to the attacks.
In the years since its creation, Tunnel to Towers, in its effort to support first responders and service-members, has been focused on “helping America’s heroes by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building custom-designed smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders,” according to its website. ”We are also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and aiding the victims of major U.S. disasters.”
Among the specific causes the Foundation is currently supporting is the Let Us Do Good Village, a Land O’Lakes, Florida community of mortgage-free residences for the veterans and first responders the group serves. According to its website, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has also committed $1 million to aid Ukrainian children in providing for their safety during the nation’s ongoing war with Russia.
To date, supported by its many donors, the Foundation has raised more than $500 million, provided more 600 mortgage-free homes, and held more than 80 events in its volunteer-led National Run, Walk and Climb series. In 2022, five of these were held in Iowa, in places such as Ankeny, Forest City, and Hiawatha.
Upcoming fund-raising events include the Foundation’s Tennis, Pickleball and Golf Tournament, held in Oldsmar, Florida in January 2023, as well as a 5K Run and Walk in Palm Coast on Feb. 4. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation will also be the title sponsor of the 2023 Hula Bowl, a college football all-star game, first played in 1946, which will be held on Jan. 14.
Among the Foundation’s corporate sponsors, meanwhile, are The Home Depot, General Motors, Carpet One Floor and Home, and the New York Jets National Football League team.
“Our first responsibility has always been to make sure that we always remember and we never forget,” wrote Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of Tunnel to Towers. “Our mission to do good lives alongside this promise.”