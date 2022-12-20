Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

On Monday night, the Oelwein Police Department hosted a fundraising event at the local Pizza Ranch, with donations benefitting the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization which assists Veterans and first responders.

 Photo courtesy Oelwein Police Department/Facebook

In an effort to support the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, the Oelwein Police Department hosted a fundraiser Monday night at the city’s Pizza Ranch location.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation was created in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks in New York City to honor Stephen Siller. Raised by his older siblings following the death of their parents, Siller became a New York City firefighter, and was a member of Brooklyn’s Squad 1 on September 11, 2001. On that day, Siller, after finishing his duties, was on his way home when he heard of the airplane striking the World Trade Center’s North Tower, leading him, after alerting his wife to his change of plans, to return to Squad 1’s headquarters and respond to the emergency.

