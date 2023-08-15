The Oelwein Public Library announces the acquisition of a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) Maker Cart.
The cart comes stocked with the supplies to complete a variety of building and engineering projects, and the tools for building them.
The library received this cart as part of the STEM Scale-Up Program.
The STEM Scale-Up Program is an initiative of the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council with the goal of meeting their top priority of increasing student interest and achievement in STEM across the state of Iowa. The cart was provided by Teacher Geek, which also developed many activities to complete using the items on the cart.
Studies have shown that students who are introduced to STEM Scale-Up programs in schools and libraries perform better in STEM-related subjects than students who haven’t had the experience.
The library plans to use the cart to establish a programming partnership with the school district. The library also plans to use the cart as part of its programming starting in September in the library’s year-round Theme Thursday program for students of all ages.
For questions involving the STEM Maker Cart or library programming, call the library at 319-283-1515.