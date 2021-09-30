Oelwein Public Safety will host a fun run for the Shriners Hospital for Children on Sunday, Oct. 3. Gather at the Oelwein Police Department starting at 10:30 a.m. to register. All vehicles welcome. The ride will begin at 11 a.m.
Stops will include Decorah’s Toppling Goliath for lunch or refreshments (rider’s choice), then to Barney’s in Wadena.
No supper gathering; everyone is welcome to just head their own preferred direction home from Wadena.
Organizers Brandon and Savanna DeJong thanked everyone for their support in a Facebook event posting.