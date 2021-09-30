Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Oelwein Public Safety will host a fun run for the Shriners Hospital for Children on Sunday, Oct. 3. Gather at the Oelwein Police Department starting at 10:30 a.m. to register. All vehicles welcome. The ride will begin at 11 a.m.

Stops will include Decorah’s Toppling Goliath for lunch or refreshments (rider’s choice), then to Barney’s in Wadena.

No supper gathering; everyone is welcome to just head their own preferred direction home from Wadena.

Organizers Brandon and Savanna DeJong thanked everyone for their support in a Facebook event posting.

 
 
 

Trending Food Videos