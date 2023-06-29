What started out as a fun jam session during the class of 1974’s 40th reunion nine years ago has transformed into a spot on the stage of the 150th anniversary of Oelwein.
Back in 2014, former classmates that played in bands from that class joined together to perform. They came from Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa to lay down the tunes for their friends and classmates, making it one of the best reunions the class could remember.
This reunion band is made up of a lot of pieces from many bands from the past, including Shatter, Sound Incorporated, Pure Joy, and Patchy Fog, to name a few, always staying active in music throughout the years and holding on to their Oelwein musical roots. With backgrounds playing genres from rock to country to Elvis, from acoustic to solo, from touring bands to local gigs, each member will bring their undying love for music back to Oelwein.
Current members of the band include Mike Fereday, guitar; Kim Burco, drums; Tom Schuler, guitar and vocals; and John Harrington, drums and vocals, all from the class of 1974. Helping round out the band is Dr. Clay Hallberg on bass, from the class of 1975, and new addition Mark Nicolay, Guitar and Vocals, a member of the class of 1968.
They look forward to getting back together during Oelwein’s sesquicentennial, and will be performing on Stage #2 from 5:30 — 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 15.