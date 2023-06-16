Entries are needed for the Oelwein Sesquicentennial Parade, Saturday, July 15. Looking for clowns, kids dressed up from different eras, floats, longstanding businesses maybe representing the decade they started their business in Oelwein, alumni, vehicle clubs, motorcycles, UTVs, cars, etc.
Parade organizers would like to know in advance if any semi trucks or large farm equipment will be in the parade. There will be a certain location for them to wait to enter the parade.
Parade entry email is: oelwein150parade@gmail.com There is no cost to be in the parade. Organizers are looking at possibly having entry judging.
“We just need to know if a business, etc. is planning to be in the parade and the size of the entry, so we can prepare the procession accordingly,” said Anthony Ricchio, parade chairman.
Persons with questions can send them to the email above, or call Ricchio, 319-509-0510. Ricchio says there will be at least one surprise entry for the parade, and he knows people will like it.
Staging area for the parade will be behind Ace Hardware in the north city parking lot. Entries should plan to show up by 9:30 a.m. The parade route will be from the VFW Post 1725 on North Frederick and continue south to the corner of Seventh Street and South Frederick Avenue turning west and going into Sacred Heart parking lot.
Following the parade, an ice cream social will be held at Depot Park (formerly Plaza Park).