Something about Mount Mercy struck Falynn Buehler as a younger child.
The senior had a few opportunities to play college volleyball or run track, but when Mount Mercy showed interest, Buehler pounced.
Friday morning, she put pen to paper and made it official, signing to play for the NAIA Mustangs.
“I’ve been wanting to go to Mount Mercy since I was little, because of the medical program there,” Buehler said. “I found that I wanted to go into nursing, and I was like ‘Well, what if I can play volleyball and go to school there?’
“I never thought it would be possible until I sent them videos and reached out. And then, yeah, it happened.”
That was all it took?
“I couldn’t figure out how to make the video, really,” she laughed. “Once I got that part down, I sent it in, and we talked back and forth with (head coach Deb Marlin).
“I went on a visit for school and they gave me an opportunity to go tour the facilities and I talked to (Marlin). She reached out to me a week later and asked for some video, and another week later I got a call from her, and I was shocked. I didn’t think it would
happen.”
The Mustangs went 13-15 last season, two years after going 22-12. Marlin began her tenure in 2013 and has nearly 150 wins at MMU.
“I’m happy for Falynn,” Oelwein head coach Lee Andersen said. “I know she’s had her sights set on Mount Mercy for a while. For that all to play out the way it did and for her to get offered is an amazing opportunity for her. Falynn has always been a very skilled athletes; she’s got great ability.
“I’m super-excited for her and to see what she can do at the next level. I wish her all the best.”
Buehler accumulated 639 assists, 315 digs, 139 kills and 100 aces during her three-year varsity tenure as a setter and middle blocker. She will set for the Mustangs.
“I was looking into some other schools and had other offers, but I knew Mount Mercy was for me because I wanted to go there for school,” Buehler said.