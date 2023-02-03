CORALVILLE — Just like that, it was over.
Oelwein’s Ryley Hartman was adjusting, maneuvering, pushing.
She was bridging to avoid a pin — and then the whistle blew.
And Hartman’s season ended, one match from being assured a 110-pound podium placement during the IGHSAU state tournament Friday at XStream Arena. The Husky sophomore (34-11) looked stunned, as did coaches Brock Sorenson and Quinton Jensen. Jensen mouthed to the official “she was off the mat,” to no avail, while holding his hands spread apart.
Hartman was taken down with 16 seconds left in the first period, and the pin was called four seconds later.
“I don’t think I was pinned but I can’t argue with it,” Hartman said. “Next year. We go back to work.”
Hartman became Oelwein’s first sanctioned regional champion and has made state in back-to-back seasons. That is what she hangs her hat on while looking back and looking ahead.
“Me and (Charles City’s) Lilly Luft were walking into the arena (Thursday morning) and I nearly broke down,” Hartman said, pausing to collect herself. “It was just so pink. And it was beautiful. And I hate pink.
“Only 448 got to compete, and only 168 today … So many girls like to wrestle now. I remember when I was the only girl in the room, and I got made fun of. And so many girls love it now.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Hillary Trainor rebounded from her 105-pound semifinal loss to Union Community’s Jillian Worthen by pin in the opening session, 3 minutes and 44 seconds into the match. Trainor wrestled Bettendorf’s Taylor Streif for third place Friday night and was assured of a second straight podium finish by reaching the semifinal.
“I wrestled her at the beginning of the season, so I kind of know what she does well,” Trainor said before the second session. “I’ve just gotta work my stuff, wrestle my match — get to my shots, not rush anything.”
She advanced to the third-place match by holding off Solon’s McKenna Rogers, 8-7, in a consolation semifinal match. Trainor picked up four points in the second period to lead, 5-3, after four minutes and led, 8-5, before Rogers snagged a takedown with 13 seconds remaining.
Trainor held off Rogers’ turn attempts to reach the third-place match and finish better than last season’s fifth place.
“I just tried to stay there, not get turned,” Trainor said of the last 15 seconds. “Like (coach Alicia Jones) said, I just turned on another gear after that first period. I knew I could do it.”