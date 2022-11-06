It started out as one of those “middle-of-the-night” light bulbs that goes off in ones head when sleep escapes us. Before long, that idea was transformed into a piece of mural artwork that has graced the east side of the Oelwein Community Plaza the past 11 years.
The artist, OCAD Executive Director Deb Howard, says it is the largest single piece of artwork she has ever created. Representative of positive pieces of Oelwein’s history, the mural was drawn and
painted during the summer of 2011 with Howard at the helm and several AmeriCorps members assisting.
The brightly painted mural with old-fashioned filagree borders was completely hand-drawn and painted from Howard’s imagination of the things that represent the town — the railroad locomotive, the purple and gold water tower, the log cabin, the spiral corner of VanDenover’s Jewelry that marks historic downtown Oelwein – surrounded by cornstalks to pay note to our rural area, all came together in one unique representation of a positively unique town.
Residents have enjoyed the mural for the past decade, some travelers have had their photos taken in front of it, others have included it in their family scrapbooks and Facebook pages. It became a great focal point as Plaza Park evolved and gained more use over the years.
Howard hopes those memories will help preserve the mural in history.
With the planned expansion of Plaza Park set to get underway this week, the Community Plaza building will be taken down as part of the project. Designed to help alleviate flooding in that section of town, the creek that flows under the Plaza parking lot needs to be exposed and widened to withstand flash flooding that has occurred numerous times over the past 45 years.
The city was awarded federal funding to help remediate the problem. Also, the Plaza building has been showing signs of failing in recent years, including a large crack through the mural that is becoming more visible.
“The building has served the community for many years but needs to go. It is unfortunate to lose the structure, along with the mural, but we have to focus on how this project will help Oelwein, not how sad we are to see it go,” Howard said. “Looking ahead, the new event center at the corner of South Frederick and Second Street SE, will offer so much more to Oelwein than the Plaza was capable of doing. And expansion of Plaza Park will further enhance its use in the community. In the meantime, get a photo of the mural for your memories, I know I did.”
The Oelwein City Council approved a contract with Matt’s Construction of Sumner to take down the Plaza building. Work began on the inside of the structure last week, and the building should be coming down very soon.