Oelwein City Council is expected to approve the city’s next big project — more sanitary sewer improvements — at its regular meeting Monday night.
The Council learned at a work session presented by John Gade, engineer with Fox Engineering, on Oct. 25 that the city must replace segments of sewer line, manholes, and service lines in two project areas. This work is needed because the city has an Iowa DNR notice of violation regarding its sanitary sewer collection system. The notice from the DNR outlined issues including 22 basement backups, eight bypasses and regular use of the EQ basin during heavy rain episodes.
Fox Engineering completed a preliminary design for review to address the problem and develop solutions. The Council reviewed and accepted the engineer’s report at the work session. On Monday night, the Council is expected to approve the task order for the final design and bidding phase.
The project areas are two sites: Site A begins at the intersection of Third Street and Fourth Avenue NE, north to Sixth Street and Fifth Avenue NE; Site B begins near North Frederick Avenue along Second Street NE running east to Second Avenue NE. Total improvement budget is $1.84 million. The city intends to utilize American Rescue Act funds of $820,000, CDBG funds of $600,000 and sewer revenue bonds or general obligation bonds of $420,000. Bidding on the project could take place by late spring 2022, depending on grant awards.
The city is on its way to setting up traffic cameras inside city limits with the final reading of the speed/red-light cameras ordinance on the agenda Monday. This ordinance amendment has passed two readings so far on 4-2 votes. If it passes the third reading, the next step will be for the city and Oelwein Public Safety to review vendors and locations.
The city has an offer on its Iowa Homes house at 318 Seventh St. S.W. The housing board is recommending to sell the home even though the offer is less than the city’s total investment. Because of this, the buyer would not receive the tax abatement, which would have been approximately $10,000. City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger is recommending approval of the sale.
Also on the agenda for Monday night is a request to purchase a generator for the fire station, approval of demolition funding assistance for 323 First Ave. S.E., roof repairs at city hall and the fire station, approval for work on the city phone and internet infrastructure upgrade, as well as internet infrastructure and wiring for city hall, fire station and utilities department.
Monday’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. in city hall and is open to the public.