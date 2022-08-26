Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Class of 1970 from Oelwein Community High School and Sacred Heart School met for their “52 in ’22” reunion on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The rainy day’s morning activities were moved from Platt Park to the Masonic Temple. About 65 classmates and spouses gathered to reminisce and catch-up on over 50 years of memories. In the afternoon, a group had an interesting tour of Transco, led by Jon Latham.

The evening festivities were held at the Oelwein American Legion beginning with a 5:30 p.m. social hour and a 6:30 p.m. delicious buffet served by Fairbank Food Center.

