The Class of 1970 from Oelwein Community High School and Sacred Heart School met for their “52 in ’22” reunion on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The rainy day’s morning activities were moved from Platt Park to the Masonic Temple. About 65 classmates and spouses gathered to reminisce and catch-up on over 50 years of memories. In the afternoon, a group had an interesting tour of Transco, led by Jon Latham.
The evening festivities were held at the Oelwein American Legion beginning with a 5:30 p.m. social hour and a 6:30 p.m. delicious buffet served by Fairbank Food Center.
Pamela Strawn Ohrt served as emcee for the evening and welcomed about 85 people. She called for a moment of silence to honor our deceased members: Jim Bahe, Craig Belschner, Roger Campbell, Mike Carter, Mike Gallagher, Randy Gonzales, Jere Gregory, Dom Greco, Sue Greco Powers, Diane Hanson Happel, Steve Hartmann, Terrie Hauptmeier, John Heldt, John Hokenson, Keith Hyman, Bill Johnson, Ed Kammer, Fred Kulow, Margie Kunkle Wihlm, Steve Ladeburg, Glenda Loux Strand, Doug Ohl, Dennis Rehlander, Harry Ritter, Doralee Schuler Schwake, George Shirk, Rob Shirk, Ann Suffern Anglin, Ron Torrey, Dennis Tupper, Kenny Williams, Micki Wise Nolan, Stan Zolczynski, Joe King, and Robert Klapperich. A wonderful video memorial to honor them was created and shared by Pam Rubino Loban.
The committee was recognized and thanked for their service: Diane Kingdon King, Karen Rechkemmer Gates, Eileen Benter Fritz, Kevin Hennager, Daryl Sellers, Pam Polark, Pam Rubino Loban, and Pam Strawn Ohrt.
Several letters were read from classmates who were unable to attend, including one from foreign exchange student Kaye Johnston Jennings from New Zealand. A clever 1970’s Trivia Game was enjoyed by all, with winners including Mel Nicolay, Steve Bowers, Jean Rosenstiel, Julie Flickinger, and Patti Neunsinger. Each classmate in attendance received a commemorative Class of 1970 pen, flashlight key chain, and updated classmates information booklet. A special “gold medal” recognition ceremony honored Diane Kingdon King, Eileen Benter Fritz, and Pam Strawn Ohrt who have served on each class reunion committee.
Door prizes of gift cards were won by: Julia Scovel Bernheim, Marsha Caldwell Miller, Greg Sielemann, Mike Ruse, Paula Kjar Bush, Marlene Chapman Wedemeier, Bill McKissick, Mike Edwards, Lans Flickinger, Diane Kingdon King, Susan McFarlane Kieser.
The next reunion with be in 2025.